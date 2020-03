El Gobierno de EE.UU. busca proteger la industria de cruceros ante el coronavirus

US Vice President Mike Pence, C, speaks during his meeting with executives from cruise lines in Florida to regarding the Coronavirus, at the Port Everglades Administration Building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, 07 March 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a press conference, after his meeting with executives from cruise lines in Florida to regarding the Coronavirus, at the Port Everglades Administration Building in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA, 07 March 2020. Next to Pence are Senator Rick Scott, L, and Dr. Robert Redfield Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (R). EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA