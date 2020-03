Weinstein condenado 23 años por violación y acto sexual criminal a 2 mujeres

Actress and model Lauren Young (C) leaves the court room after Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison following his conviction of felony sex crimes in New York, New York, USA, 11 March 2020. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

A reporter express surprise as he leaves the courtroom after Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison following his conviction of felony sex crimes in New York, New York, USA, 11 March 2020. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/Justin Lane