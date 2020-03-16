16 de marzo de 2020
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS:
Buscar
776x221
776x221
MENU
USA Hispanos
Volver a "USA Hispanos"

Biden y Sanders ofrecen realidades distintas para la relación con México

16 de marzo de 2020
15:03
0
Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (R) at the start of the eleventh Democratic presidential debate at CNN Studios in Washington, DC, USA, 15 March, 2020. EFE/EPA/GABRIELLA DEMCZUK FOR CNN / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES, MANDATORY CREDIT CNN

Democratic presidential candidates former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (R) at the start of the eleventh Democratic presidential debate at CNN Studios in Washington, DC, USA, 15 March, 2020. EFE/EPA/GABRIELLA DEMCZUK FOR CNN / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES, MANDATORY CREDIT CNN

  • Ningún comentario presente
500 caracteres disponibles
Para evitar spam, por favor resuelva este simple problema matematico e ingrese el resultado (pinche en la imagen para recargarla).

Normas de comentarios
www.elexpresso.com no se hace responsable de las ideas expresadas por los autores de los comentarios y se reserva el derecho a eliminar aquellos contenidos que:
  • resulten ofensivos y/o discriminatorios
  • que tengan como fin promover el boicot contra personas, productos empresas o instituciones
  • que atenten contra el derecho a la intimidad, al honor y/o a la propia imagen o nombre
  • aquellos que busquen fines comerciales y/o publicitarios
Histórico de noticias
Nueva York alcanza los 950 casos de coronavirus y 7 muertos

Nueva York, 16 mar (EFE News).- Nueva York anunció este lunes que ha confirmado ya 950 casos de coronavirus, el número más alto de todos los estados de...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Biden y Sanders ofrecen realidades distintas para la relación con México

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Biden, favorito a llevarse el premio mayor de Florida y otros tres estados

Miami, 16 mar (EFE News).- El exvicepresidente Joe Biden lleva la delantera en los sondeos al senador Bernie Sanders en las elecciones primarias que se...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Mientras Washington discutía, laboratorio desarrollaba test de coronavirus

Seattle (WA), 16 mar (KHN vía EFE News).- Mientras funcionarios en Washington lidiaban con demoras y trámites burocráticos, dos cazadores de virus iniciaron...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
EEUU debe actuar antes que nuevos gérmenes "pateen su puerta", según experto

Washington, 16 mar (KHN vía EFE News).- Cuando el Gobierno federal decidió investigar la amenaza que los virus animales representan para los humanos, Dennis...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Gobierno aplaza audiencias de inmigrantes no detenidos por el coronavirus

Washington, 16 mar (EFE News).- El gobierno de Estados Unidos ha postergado las audiencias para inmigrantes no detenidos en todos los tribunales de...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
El petróleo de Texas cae un 8,10 % y deja el barril por debajo de 29 dólares

Nueva York, 16 mar (EFE News).- El precio del petróleo de Texas (WTI) para entrega en abril abrió este lunes con una caída del 8,10 %, lo que deja por el...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Nueva York y su región anuncian más cierres y restricciones por coronavirus

Nueva York, 16 mar (EFE News).- Nueva York y los vecinos estados de Nueva Jersey y Connecticut anunciaron este lunes nuevas medidas coordinadas para...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Wall Street se desploma en la apertura y se paralizan las operaciones

Nueva York, 16 mar (EFE News).- Wall Street abrió este lunes con fuertes pérdidas y el Dow Jones de Industriales, su principal indicador, caía un 9,71 %...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Cada vez más improbable que las estrellas de la NBA estén en Tokio 2020

Houston (EE.UU.), 15 mar (EFE).- La suspensión indefinida de la competición de liga de la NBA por causa del coronavirus complica cada vez más que sus...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Biden promete elegir a una mujer como vicepresidenta si gana las primarias

Washington, 15 mar (EFE).- El exvicepresidente de Estados Unidos Joe Biden aprovechó el debate demócrata para anunciar que nombrará a una mujer como...

16 de marzo de 2020
0
Gobert publica un video pidiendo a la gente mantenerse segura

Oklahoma City (EE.UU.), 15 mar (EFE).- El baloncestista francés de los Jazz de Utah, Rudy Gobert, el primer jugador de la NBA que dio positivo por el...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Caos en aeropuertos y más prohibiciones por coronavirus inquietan a América

Redacción internacional, 15 mar (EFE).- El caos en los aeropuertos de EE.UU., la prohibición de ingreso a extranjeros en Colombia y el toque de queda en...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Jugadores de la NFL aprueban nuevo contrato de trabajo hasta el 2030

Nueva York (EE.UU.), 15 mar (EFE).- Los jugadores de la NFL votaron para aprobar un nuevo acuerdo de negociación colectiva con los propietarios de la liga,...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Los CDC recomiendan cancelar todos los eventos con más de 50 personas

Los Ángeles, 15 mar. (EFE News).- Los gubernamentales Centros de Control y Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC) recomendaron este domingo cancelar todos los...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
La Fed lanza con urgencia todo su arsenal para frenar la crisis por el coronavirus

Washington, 15 mar (EFE News).- La Reserva Federal (Fed) lanzó este domingo el mayor paquete de estímulo monetario desde la crisis financiera de 2008, con...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Continúa anclado frente a las Bahamas crucero con cinco casos de Covid-19

San Juan, 15 mar (EFE News).- El barco MS Braemar sigue anclado desde el pasado 12 de marzo a 25 millas (unos 40 kilómetros) al suroeste de Freeport (Gran...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Experto sanitario sugiere restringir los movimientos también en EEUU

Washington, 15 mar (EFE News).- Una de las principales autoridades sanitarias sugirió este domingo la necesidad de establecer medidas de control de...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Nueva York es el estado con más casos coronavirus (729) y pide ayuda

Nueva York, 15 mar (EFE News).- El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, informó este domingo de que ese estado se ha convertido en el foco principal de...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Biden y Sanders se enfrentan hoy en un decisivo debate electoral

Washington, 15 mar (EFE News).- El ex vicepresidente Joe Biden y el senador Bernie Sanders protagonizarán hoy su primer cara a cara de las primarias...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Caos en los aeropuertos del país debido a las pruebas de coronavirus

Washington,15 mar (EFE News).- La obligación de someter a los pasajeros procedentes de Europa a controles que descarten que presentan síntomas de padecer el...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Juanes y Sanz desafían al COVID-19 con concierto desde Miami para el mundo

Miami, 15 mar (EFE News).- Juanes y Alejandro Sanz buscan alentar a los seguidores que no pudieron verlos en vivo en sus conciertos en Colombia esta semana...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Georgia aplaza las elecciones primarias y ordena activar a la Guardia Nacional

Atlanta (GA), 14 mar (EFE News).- Las autoridades de Georgia anunciaron este sñabado que postergarán las elecciones primarias presidenciales del estado, que...

15 de marzo de 2020
0
Christian Wood, de los Pistons, da positivo al coronavirus

Detroit (EE.UU.), 14 mar (EFE).- Christian Wood, alero de los Pistons de Detroit, dio positivo para el coronavirus, de acuerdo con fuentes de la liga.

15 de marzo de 2020
0