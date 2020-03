Las cuarentenas se expanden en EE.UU. mientras la Fed actúa y el Senado pelea

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves the Senate chamber after a procedural vote failed on a 1.8 trillion US dollar coronavirus COVID-19 stimulus package at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 23 March 2020. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

