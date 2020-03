El Senado aprueba el mayor estímulo de la historia del país

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to the media after the Senate passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 25 March 2020. EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Independent Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders walks near the Senate chamber during the vote on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 25 March 2020. EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser