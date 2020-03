Nueva York supera los 37.000 casos de Covid-19 y fallecen 100 en un solo día

Workers build a makeshift morgue outside of Bellevue hospital to deal with an anticipated surge in coronavirus deaths in the coming days, in New York, New York, USA, 26 March 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley

Refrigeration trucks lines up to outside of Bellevue hospital to deal with an anticipated surge in coronavirus deaths in the coming days, in New York, New York, USA, 26 March 2020. EFE/EPA/Peter Foley