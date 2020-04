COVID-19 destruye 10 millones de empleos en EEUU, donde virus sigue imparable

A person walks past shuttered store fronts, as all non-essential businesses in the city are closed to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic, in the Bronx, New York, 02 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A woman stands on a block of shuttered store fronts, as all non-essential businesses in the city are closed to help stop the COVID-19 pandemic, in the Bronx, New York, 02 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE