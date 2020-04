Nueva York registra su mayor cifra diaria de muertos por COVID-19

A patient is brought into the emergency room of the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A man wearing a uniform from the New York City Department of Correction stands on a pile of dirt as nearby a backhoe (not pictured) digs a hole on Hart Island, located in the Long Island sound, off the coast of the Bronx, New York, USA, on 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane