Nueva York utiliza fosas comunes por el aumento de fallecidos de COVID-19

A backhoe and workers are seen working on large burial trenches and abandoned buildings on Hart Island, located in the Long Island sound, off the coast of the Bronx, New York, USA, 10 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane

In an aerial photograph, a backhoe is seen next to large burial trenches and abandoned buildings on Hart Island, located in the Long Island sound, off the coast of the Bronx, New York, USA, on 10 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Justin Lane