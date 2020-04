El abastecimiento de comida, en peligro por el coronavirus

Customers practice social distance guidelines while waiting in a line to enter a Whole Foods Market store in Silver Spring, Maryland, USA, 07 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Michael Reynolds

A Whole Foods market (Amazon owned) in Walnut Creek, California, USA, 07 April 2020. Whole Foods and several other companies are ramping up hiring amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. EFE/EPA/John G. Mabanglo