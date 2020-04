Las protestas contra las órdenes de confinamiento se extienden por EE.UU.

Protesters upset with the government's stay at home order due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are denied access to the State Capitol grounds in Richmond, Virginia, USA, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew

Citizens upset with the government's stay at home order protest against the government shut down due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic at the State Capitol in Richmond, Virginia, USA, 16 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Shawn Thew