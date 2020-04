Mujer de 101 años de Nueva York sobrevive a gripe española, cáncer y COVID-19

A handout photo made available by the US Army shows US Army service members from the 531st field hospital, deployed from Fort Campbell, Kentucky transporting a patient to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Javits New York Medical Station (JNYMS), in support of the Department of Defense COVID-19 response, in New York, New York, USA. EFE/EPA/US ARMY/CPL. RACHEL THICKLIN HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES