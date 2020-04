Los arrendatarios de Los Ángeles piden al Gobierno que perdone sus deudas

A protester holds a poster reading 'End rent Now' during a rent strike demonstration in front of the Downtown City Hall amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 April 2020. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A protester holds a poster reading 'Comida Si Renta No' (Food Yes, Rent No) during a rent strike demonstration in front of the Downtown City Hall amid the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 April 2020. (Protestas, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT