Las protestas toman el Golden Gate y mojan una manga en cada océano

Black Lives Matter protesters march across the Golden Gate Bridge, walking on the roadway while protesting police brutality in San Francisco, California, USA, 06 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

