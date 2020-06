Terrazas y peluquerías brotan en Nueva York con la fase 2 de la desescalada

Workers try to determine the best way to build an outdoor seating area on the street outside of a restaurant on 9th Avenue on the first day that outdoor dining is being allowed to restart as part of Phase 2 of reopening in New York, New York, USA, 22 June 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

