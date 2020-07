Nueva York se despide de 250 "héroes" mexicanos víctimas del coronavirus

American Cardinal Nolan of the Catholic Church and members of the Archbishop of New York during a mass celebrated in St Patricks Cathedral honoring the COVID victims from Mexico, in New York, New York, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

Consul General of Mexico in New York Jorge Islas Lopez addresses the attendees during a mass celebrated in St Patricks Cathedral honoring the COVID-19 victims from Mexico, in New York, New York, USA, 11 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ALBA VIGARAY