La otra cara del COVID-19: la inseguridad alimentaria en el sur de Florida

Paco Velez, Feeding South Florida director, checks the products at his warehouse in Pembroke Park, Florida, USA, 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Feeding South Floridaís volunteers work at the warehouse in Pembroke Park, Florida, USA, 20 July 2020. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH