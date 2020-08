Biden escoge a Kamala Harris como aspirante a la Vicepresidencia demócrata

Democratic Senator from California Kamala Harris participates in a news conference with Senate Democrats to voice opposition to a Republican-crafted police reform bill on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, USA, 23 June 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

United States Senator Kamala Harris addresses the audience at the Politics and Eggs meeting held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the campus of St Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA 19 February 2019. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER