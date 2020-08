Amy Siewe, la cazadora de pitones en Florida que ama a las serpientes

Python contractor Amy Siewe, prepares the head bag she uses to capture the pythons, at the entrance of the Everglades National Park reserve in Miami, Florida, USA. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

Python contractor Amy Siewe, prepares the lights she uses on her truck to capture pythons, at the entrance of the Everglades National Park reserve in Miami, Florida, USA. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich