Medio millón de evacuados en Oregón, donde las llamas se acercan a Portland

A handout photo made available by the NASA Worldview shows an Aqua satellite image on the raging wifires in Oregon, USA. EFE/EPA/NASA / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout satellite image made available by MAXAR Technologies shows a satellite view on homes destroyed by wirldfires that raged Southern Medford Phoenix and Talent, Oregon, USA. EFE/EPA/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- the watermark may not be removed/cropped -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES