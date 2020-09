Veteranos de Bahía Cochinos respaldan a Trump para frenar el "socialismo"

Mercedes Schlapp, President Donald Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications, holds the endorsement letter as she speaks during the Bay of Pigs Brigade 2506 Association's endorsement presentation at the Bay of Pigs Museum in Miami, Florida, USA, 18 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich

A picture of US President Donald Trump is seen on a table before the Bay of Pigs Brigade 2506 Association's endorsement presentation to Mercedes Schlapp, President Donald Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Strategic Communications, at the Bay of Pigs Museum in Miami, Florida, USA, 18 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich