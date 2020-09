La inmunidad policial en muerte de Breonna Taylor llena de rabia a Louisville

A protester speaks to the crowd in Hollywood during a demonstration held to demand justice for the death of Breonna Taylor after the results of a grand jury indictment of former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison; in Los Angeles, California, USA, 24 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Kyle Grillot

