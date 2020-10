La conservadora Barrett avanza como próxima jueza del Supremo

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett meets with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) (not pictured) at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 21 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Jonathan Newton / POOL

Images of people who've been helped by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) occupy the seats of Democratic senators boycotting a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the US Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, USA, 22 October 2020. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BREHMAN / POOL