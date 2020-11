Vendedores ambulantes de Nueva York exigen permisos y cese de acoso policial

New York City street vendors assemble for a rally and march as part of an observation of International Street Vendor Day and to call on the New York City Council to include street vendors in the city'Äôs COVID-19 recovery efforts by passing a law, Intro 1116, that would lift the limits on the number of street permits in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 12 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York City street vendors assemble for a rally and march as part of an observation of International Street Vendor Day and to call on the New York City Council to include street vendors in the city'Äôs COVID-19 recovery efforts by passing a law, Intro 1116, that would lift the limits on the number of street permits in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 12 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE