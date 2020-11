Miles denuncian en Washington fraude electoral sin pruebas jaleados por Trump

Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump rally to support his legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 14 November 2020. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump rally to support his legal challenges to the 2020 presidential election near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 14 November 2020 as the US Capitol is seen in the backround. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW