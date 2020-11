La cápsula Dragon lista para iniciar su histórica misión a la EEI

A handout photo made available by NASA shows A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for the Crew-1 mission, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, USA, 15 November 2020. EFE/EPA/JOEL KOWSKY / NASA / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: NASA/JOEL KOWSKY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

