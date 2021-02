135-116. Leonard y los Clippers cortan la racha triunfal de los Wizards y son líderes

Los Angeles (United States), 24/02/2021.- Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (R) in action against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (L) during the fourth quarter of the EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Los Angeles (United States), 24/02/2021.- Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (R) in action against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac during the fourth quarter of the NBA EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT