117-110. Ingram y Williamson vuelven a estar imparables en el triunfo de los Pelicans sobre los Kings

USA BASKETBALL NBA:Los Angeles (United States), 16/01/2021.- New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in action during the first quarter of the NBA basketball match between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 January 2021. (Baloncesto, Estados Unidos, Nueva Orleáns) EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT[SHUTTERSTOCK OUT]