Curry agranda su figura; acaba racha triunfal de Jazz

San Francisco (United States), 13/04/2021.- Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (R) gets doused with water by Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (L) as Curry gives an interview after surpassing Golden State Warriors legend Wilt Chamberlain for a franchise all-time leading scorer, at the conclusion of the NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO